EFCC Arrests 33 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Lagos

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos State have arrested thirty-three (33) suspected internet fraudsters for alleged internet fraud.

The suspects are John Oshogbo Ekpo, Samuel Afolabi Micheal, Erezi Sydney, Oghenemaro Ayoola, Nathaniel Joseph, Seye Victor Abolaji, Abdulrasheed Mayowa, Ojo Abiola, Damilola Afolabi, Innocent Alidu Coker Taiwo, Ajiboye Odunayo, Olamilekan Agbaje, Wasiu Oluwasegun, Olonade Ridwan, and Lucky John.

Others are Olonade Wasiu, Babatunde Asibojo, Adekunle Nurudeen, Balogun seun, Igwe Ossi, Oruen Daniel, Abiodun Hammed, Tizhe Lucky, Oghenekome Louis, Sodiha Sanya, Damilare Owotutu, Oladipupo Muyideen, Akintunde Olufemi, Afolabi Oluwasanmi, Ibrahim Salisu, John Eze, and Asubiodo Jelili.

READ ALSO: Alleged N26.6bn Fraud: Court Remands Former Bank PHB Director In Prison

They were arrested on March 9, 2022, at Rotimi Williams Farm Estate, Ogba, Lagos, following credible intelligence received by the Commission on the illegal activities of some individuals allegedly involved in computer fraud.

Upon their arrest, fourteen (14) exotic vehicles, laptops, and mobile devices were recovered from them.

The EFCC in a statement on Friday said the suspects will be charged to court once investigations have been concluded.