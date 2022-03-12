Akpanudoedehe Has Not Resigned As CECPC Secretary – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked the claims that Senator John Akpanudoedehe has been relieved of his position as the Secretary of its Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

In a statement on Saturday in Abuja, APC Director of Publicity, Salisu Dambatta, stressed that neither has Akpanudoedehe tendered his resignation nor was sacked from the position.

“Further to the media conference earlier held by the spokesman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, the party wishes to note that the Secretary of the CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, never sent a resignation letter to the party to the best of its knowledge and neither was he sacked as some social media blogs speculated.

“All those are utterly false,” he said in the statement to clarify the controversy on the office of the party’s CECPC secretary.

“The APC is one family, the caretaker is one unit,” Dambatta added. “We have an acting chairman who is racing against time to deliver a convention and committee members that are united in supporting him in carrying out that onerous mandate.

“So please, disregard social media stories that are not rooted in fact or even sound reasoning.”

Claims that Akpanudoedehe was no longer the CECPC secretary surfaced amid the crisis that hit the party recently, coming just a few weeks to the APC national convention.

Following the reports that Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State had been sacked as chairman of the CECPC, Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State took over as the party’s acting chairman.

He went on to preside over a meeting of the CECPC at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Monday, saying he has the support of President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the APC.