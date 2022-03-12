Another Batch Of Nigerians Fleeing Ukraine Arrive In Abuja

At least 300 Nigerians fleeing the crisis in Ukraine have been successfully evacuated by the Federal Government.

The returnees, who were brought home via Air Azman from Budapest, Hungary touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja by 8.40 PM on Saturday.

This is the sixth batch of returnees in the ongoing evacuation approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

READ ALSO: ‘No Food To Eat, Extreme Cold’: Nigerians Stuck In Kherson Call For Help

The latest returnees, who are mostly stranded students in Sumy, Ukraine were received by officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Emergency Management Agency, and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

The students held a protest last week, calling on the Federal government to help evacuate them.

Sumy is one of the Ukrainian cities which have come under heavy attack from Russian invaders.

Many Nigerian students stuck in the city have called for help in recent days.

The returnees were undergoing screening, documentation, and COVID-19 tests as of the time of this reporting,