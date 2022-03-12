Gunmen Abduct 14 Worshipers From Mosque In Kaduna

At least 14 worshipers have been abducted by gunmen suspected to be bandits who attacked a mosque in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the mosque in large numbers while residents were observing the evening prayers on Thursday.

Although the state government and police authorities have yet to confirm the incident, a local security source narrated how it occurred to Channels Television.

He said the bandits surrounded the mosque upon their arrival in the area and in the process, they took about 14 worshippers away to an unknown destination.

The gunmen were also reported to have carted away an unspecified number of cattle from Tudun Amada village, also in Giwa Local Government Area.

According to the locals, the assailants split into two groups for simultaneous operations, with some invading the mosque while the rest attacked some houses within the community.

Channels Television had reported that no fewer than 11 persons, mostly elderly women, were abducted by gunmen suspected to be bandits in neighbouring ​​Katsina State.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning at Shinfida Village in Jibia Local Government Area of the state.

Sources said the victims were abducted on their way to join other residents who earlier ran to a refugee camp for safety after their village came under attack by bandits last night.

Those kidnapped by the gunmen, according to sources, virtually lack the capacity to leave at the time most residents fled to safety due to their physical strength and some health conditions.

The assailants were also said to have planned to set the entire village of Shinfida on fire following the attack.