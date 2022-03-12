J&J Is Most Accepted Last Week As Nigeria Vaccinates Over 28 Million People

The Johnson and Johnson (J&J) single-dose vaccine was the most accepted type of COVID-19 jab in Nigeria in the last one week.

This is according to the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) which gave an update on the vaccination exercise via its verified Twitter handle on Friday.

Other brands of COVID-19 vaccine approved for use by the Nigerian authorities include Oxford/AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer.

In the report which covered the progress of the exercise in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the agency revealed that there was an average daily uptake of 80,000 doses of the vaccine.

The NPHCDA added that at least 50 per cent of the eligible persons in Nasarawa State were fully vaccinated, and Kano vaccinated the highest number of eligible persons in 24 hours.

READ ALSO: Nasarawa Tops As Nearly 25 Million People Take COVID-19 Vaccine In Nigeria

As of March 10 – Thursday, it revealed that over 28.6 million people across the country have so far taken at least a dose of the four brands of COVID-19 vaccine.

These include those who have taken just the first, second, as well as booster shots of these vaccines.

Top 10 States

A breakdown of the figure shows that 18,967,514 of the total eligible persons targeted for COVID-19 vaccination have been partially vaccinated while 9,647,514 others were fully vaccinated.

Rating how well the exercise has done in the states, the agency said Nasarawa performed best having administered vaccines to more than half of the targeted population.

While 78 per cent of the targeted population in the state has taken the first jab, 50 per cent has been fully vaccinated as of March 11 – Friday.

Data from the NPHCDA also indicated that Nasarawa was followed by Jigawa – (71 per cent) and (34 per cent), as well as Ogun – (27 per cent) (15 per cent), in terms of those partially and fully vaccinated respectively.

The FCT (26 per cent) and (15 per cent), as well as Kwara (25 per cent) and (12 per cent), completed the list of the top five performing states.

The other five states that made the top 10 performing states are Kano (24 per cent) and (16 per cent), Osun (22 per cent) and (11 per cent), Oyo (22 per cent) and (12 per cent), Zamfara (20 per cent) and (eight per cent), as well as Lagos (19 per cent) and (13 per cent).