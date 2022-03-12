12 Killed In Ilorin-Ogbomoso Road Accident

Twelve persons have been killed in a crash that occurred on Ilorin-Ogbomoso road.

The crash occurred on Saturday morning at Ote express road leaving six other persons injured.

The Kwara Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) who confirmed the incident said the crash was because of Route Violation (RV) Speed Limit Violation (SPV) and Loss of Control (LOC).

The sector commander said the crash involved a white commercial Toyota Hummer Bus without a registration number and a white commercial Volvo Trailer also without a registration number.

“This morning we were informed of the unfortunate crash which occurred on the Ilorin-Ogbomoso expressway at a location called Ote.

“It was a fatal crash which happened at about 6:20 am, 18 persons were involved, six sustained various degree of burns and sadly 12 of them lost their lives and were burnt beyond recognition,” Owoade said.

He added that the injured victims and the corpses have been taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.