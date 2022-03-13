‘70million Litres Is Impossible’: Saraki Challenges FG On Fuel Consumption Claims

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has faulted the Federal Government’s claims that the country is consuming over 70 million litres of fuel.

He disputed the claims during his appearance on Channels Television while addressing the issue of fuel scarcity and the suffering it brought upon Nigerians.

“If you remember then in 2011 when I moved the motion, we talked about how we were consuming 30 to 35 million litres a day and we said at that time that it was even too much.

“We took steps and made recommendations following my motion and the then-government took certain steps that resulted in the government seeing a reduction in subsidy by $500 million.. now to say today that we are spending 3 trillion, is definitely not adding up.

“How can anybody see Nigerians go through this? Now I’m told that we consume 70million litres, It’s not possible.

“We cannot be consuming more than 30-45 million litres. There’s no doubt that those litres of fuel are going across the border and government is turning a blind eye. It is not possible,” he asserted.