10-Month-Old Baby Found With Dispatch Rider Not Stolen – Lagos Police

Police authorities in Lagos State have explained that the 10-month-old baby found with a dispatch rider in the Ajah area of the state was not stolen.

The police in a statement signed on Monday by the spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said the dispatch rider and mother of the baby were neighbours and the baby was fond of the rider.

Ajisebutu in the statement said the mother, Lovina Biturs, was contacted and it was revealed that the child was actually taken away and put on the dispatch motorbike by the rider with the consent of his mother.

“Investigation was initiated and this led to the discovery of the scene. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the child was not stolen after all and that he was not kept in the courier box as alleged by the mob.

“The child’s mother, Lovina Biturs, was contacted. It was then revealed that the child was actually taken away and put on the dispatch motorbike by the rider with the consent of his mother.

“According to the mother, the 10-month-old baby is fond of the rider who is a relative, a neighbour and was crying uncontrollably when he (rider) wanted to go pick up something in the neighbourhood. To pacify the baby, his mother allowed him to go with the rider,” the police statement read in part.

On 11th March 2022, a video of a dispatch rider accused of concealing a suspected stolen child in a courier box went viral on social media, causing apprehension.

Passers-by who saw the child with the rider along Sangotedo area, Ajah on the said day, became suspicious and concluded that the child might have been stolen, raised the alarm which attracted a mob.

The mob subsequently pounced on the rider, beating him without finding out the truth.

The dispatch rider later identified as Williams Tadule, was said to have been rescued by the Chairman of the Sunview Estate, Sangotedo.

The Commissioner of Police, therefore warns members of the public against any form of jungle justice as such uncivilized action has grave consequences.