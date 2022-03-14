Amotekun Arrests Eight Suspects In Osun

Operatives of Amotekun have arrested eight suspected criminals who have been terrorising the people of Ife, Modakeke, and Ilesa.

The suspects were paraded by the field commander of Amotekun, Amitolu Shittu.

They were arrested in different parts of the state for various crimes including robbery and rape.

One of them is Uchenna Elon was allegedly planning to carry out a robbery in Ilesa when he was nabbed

He was arrested in a hotel while awaiting the arrival of other members of his gang

He was alleged to have raped a fifteen years old girl for five days in Iwo before he was arrested.

Parading the suspects, Amitolu Shittu, appreciated the cooperation of other security agencies particularly the Department of State Security, DSS.

He promised to hand over the suspects to the police on completion of their investigations.

He says Ilesa-Akure and Gbongan-Waasinmi-Ikire roads are now safe for motorists

The operatives also recovered three vehicles including this white Peugeot loaded with goods worth millions of naira

One of the suspects Uchenna Elom confessed to the crime.