Ukraine To Demand ‘Immediate’ Ceasefire At Monday Talks
Ukraine said Monday it would demand an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops during the fourth round of negotiations to end more than two weeks of fighting after Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine.
“Peace, an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of all Russians troops — and only after this can we talk about regional relations and about political differences,” Kyiv’s lead negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak said in a video statement posted to Twitter.
-AFP