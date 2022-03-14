Advertisement

Ukraine To Demand ‘Immediate’ Ceasefire At Monday Talks

Channels Television  
Updated March 14, 2022
A handout picture obtained from the Turkish Foreign Ministery Press Office on March 10, 2022, shows Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (3L), Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (2R) and their delegations before trilateral talks with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister in Antalya. 
CEM OZDEL / TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTRY / AFP

 

Ukraine said Monday it would demand an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops during the fourth round of negotiations to end more than two weeks of fighting after Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine.

“Peace, an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of all Russians troops — and only after this can we talk about regional relations and about political differences,” Kyiv’s lead negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak said in a video statement posted to Twitter.

-AFP



More on Russia invades Ukraine

Zelensky Warns NATO As Russia Strikes Near Polish Border

Russia Asks China For Military Aid On Ukraine – US

Instagram No Longer Accessible In Russia

Deadly Air Strike Hits Kyiv Ahead Of New Russia-Ukraine Talks

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV