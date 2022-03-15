Another Blackout Hits Lagos, Enugu, Others As National Grid Collapses Again

Electricity consumers in Lagos, Enugu, Ibadan, Anambra, and some other states have yet again been thrown into darkness after the national grid collapsed.

It is the second time the national grid would experience a system collapse in less than two days after an earlier fault was reported.

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) was one of four of the Distribution Companies (DISCOs) that reported a system collapse on Monday.

Hours later, the company announced that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) stations have been restored while power supply to its customers was being restored in phases.

It was, however, a sad day for EKEDC customers on Tuesday when the company took to its Twitter handle to inform them of another system collapse.

READ ALSO: Blackout In Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Others As National Grid Collapses

“Dear esteemed customers, we would like to inform you of another system collapse on the national grid which occurred at 5:10pm today.

“We are monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates. Once again, we apologise for the inconvenience,” it said.

Just like EKEDC, the Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) also informed its customers in the south-east region of the country of another system collapse.

This was made public in a statement titled ‘Notice Of Another System Collapse’ signed by EEDC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh.

“The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers of another system collapse which occurred at 5.10pm this evening, Tuesday, 15th March 2022,” it said. “This is coming barely 24 hours after the grid collapse experienced in the early hours of yesterday, Monday, 14th March 2022.

“As a result of this unfortunate development, all our outgoing feeders are out and supply to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States has been affected.

“We are currently on standby, awaiting further directive from the National Control Centre (NCC) for restoration of supply.”

In another tweet, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBDEC) also assured its customers that it was monitoring the situation.