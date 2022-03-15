Fernandes Fit For Man Utd’s Champions League Clash Against Atletico

Bruno Fernandes returned to the Manchester United starting line-up as one of three changes made by Ralf Rangnick for Tuesday’s Champions League last 16, second leg at home to Atletico Madrid.

Fernandes missed Saturday’s 3-2 win over Tottenham, in which Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick, due to testing positive for Covid-19.

The Portuguese returns at the expense of Paul Pogba, while Scott McTominay and Anthony Elanga also come in for Nemanja Matic and Marcus Rashford.

Ronaldo leads the line, looking to add to his 25 career goals against the Spanish champions.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone also makes three changes from the 1-1 draw between the sides in the first leg three weeks ago.

Captain Koke returns along with Rodrigo De Paul in midfield, while Antoine Griezmann is preferred to Angel Correa and Luis Suarez in attack.

Manchester United (4-3-3)

David de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire (capt), Raphael Varane, Alex Telles; Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes; Anthony Elanga, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho

Coach: Ralf Rangnick (GER)

Atletico Madrid (5-3-2)

Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente; Stefan Savic; Jose Maria Gimenez, Reinildo; Renan Lodi; Hector Herrera, Koke (capt), Rodrigo De Paul; Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann.

Coach: Diego Simeone (ARG)

Referee: Slavko Vincic (SLO)

AFP