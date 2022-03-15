Petrol Souvenir: Police Arrest, Arraign Prime Suspect

The police have arrested and arraigned one Ogbulu Chidinma Pearl who is said to be the prime suspect behind the distribution of kegs of petrol as souvenirs at a party held in Lagos State.

The suspect was arrested and arraigned on Monday, at the Special Offences (mobile) Court of Lagos State in the Ikeja Magisterial District, Holden at Oshodi.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu.

According to the statement, Ogbulu was arraigned on four counts bordering on conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, endangering human life by distributing combustible matter in a public gathering, intent to do harm to another and unlawfully carrying on the business of storage and containerising petroleum product without a permit.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, had ordered her arrest following a viral video in which kegs of fuel were seen being distributed as a souvenir during an event held at Havilah Events Centre, Victoria Island, on March 4.

The Commissioner of Police reiterated the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property and further warned citizens against acts that are capable of endangering human lives.