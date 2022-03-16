2023: Kaduna Govt Directs Public Servants Seeking Political Office To Resign 

The Kaduna State Government has directed all political appointees and public servants aspiring for political offices in the 2023 general elections to resign on or before March 31, 2022.

This directive is contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the state government, Balarabe Abbas, who said that the directive for such public office holders to resign their present appointments in the public service is in conformity with the 2022 Electoral Act recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He, therefore, said that such persons have until March 31 to tender their resignation letter to enable them to pursue their political aspirations.

The 2022 Electoral Act specifies that such officers should resign from office 30 days before the party primaries for the post for which they are aspiring.