2023 Polls: PDP Approves Committee For Zoning, Prices For Nomination Forms

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a 37-member committee to make recommendations for the zoning of various elective positions for the 2023 general elections.

It also announced the prices for expression of interest and nomination forms for aspirants seeking election into various political offices in the country.

This formed part of the resolutions of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Wednesday at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja.

Read the communique issued at the end of the 95th PDP NEC meeting below: