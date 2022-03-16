APC Cancels Emergency NEC Meeting Fixed For Thursday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cancelled the planned emergency meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC).

National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John Akpanudoedehe, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

He explained that the meeting, earlier scheduled to hold on Thursday, was cancelled on the directive of the National Chairman of the CECPC, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

“As directed by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, H.E. Mai Mala Buni, a purported emergency meeting of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) slated for Thursday, March 17, 2022, is hereby cancelled,” Akpanudoedehe said.

This follows the instruction by President Muhammadu Buhari to Governor Buni to take over the affairs of the ruling party when the duo met in the United Kingdom.

He had also cautioned governors elected on the APC platform to shun actions and utterances capable of causing disunity within the party.

President Buhari gave the directive as part of his intervention in the ‘uncertainties’ currently rocking the ruling party and wrote to Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State who is also the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum.

In the letter, the President decried the multiplicity of cases within the APC which he said has the prospect of invalidating the activities and actions of the party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said the party could not change the leadership of the CECPC without infringing on the time limit set by INEC, and the current uncertainties and controversies “pose a real threat to the party.”