Edo Pensioners Protest Non-Payment Of Gratuity, Other Entitlements

Pensioners in Edo State on Wednesday embarked on a protest demanding the attention of the government over their unpaid gratuity, entitlements, among others.

Vehicular movements in Oba Ovonramwen square popularly called Ring Road in Benin City, Edo State was disrupted by protesting pensioners who in their numbers occupied the street and displayed various placards.

They also blocked all adjoining roads demanding the attention of the government over unpaid gratuities, non-harmonization of pensions among other welfare issues.

Their complaints include non-payment of gratuity to state pensioners who retired from service in 2012 and 2013 till date as well as non-payment of gratuity to local government workers from 2008 till date.

