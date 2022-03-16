Advertisement

Putin Says Russia’s Ukraine Operation Is A ‘Success’

Channels Television  
Updated March 16, 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council in Moscow on February 21, 2022. – President Vladimir Putin said on February 21, 2022, he would make a decision “today” on recognising the independence of east Ukraine’s rebel republics, after Russia’s top officials made impassioned speeches in favour of the move. (Photo by Alexey NIKOLSKY / Sputnik / AFP)

 

 

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that his military campaign in Ukraine was a success and that he would not allow the country to become a “springboard” used to threaten Russia.

“The operation is developing successfully and in strict accordance with plans,” Putin said at a televised government meeting, adding Russia had no choice but to send in troops. “We will not allow Ukraine to serve as a springboard for aggressive actions against Russia.”



More on Russia invades Ukraine

Three Weeks Of War In Ukraine

Ukraine Rejects Russian Neutrality Proposals

Biden To Announce $800m In New Security Aid To Ukraine  – US Official

In A Mykolaiv Morgue, Corpses Pile Up In The Snow

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV