Tinubu Meets APC Senators, Seeks Support For Presidential Ambition

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday met with the APC Senate Caucus at the National Assembly.

Tinubu, at the meeting held in Abuja, said he was at the National Assembly to seek counsel, partnership, and support of the lawmakers for his presidential bid.

He explained that the elections are coming up in February next year and he cannot do it by himself, but wants the National Assembly to back him to successfully actualise his lifetime ambition.

The former Lagos State governor further said he has informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his ambition and publicly announced it.

He asked that the federal lawmakers support and help him get nominated so he can succeed President Buhari as the next Nigerian leader.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan in response said the APC Senate caucus is a major pillar of the party and has shown loyalty and commitment to the ideals of the party.

He told Tinubu that in the course of fighting for the unity of the party the lawmakers are with him.

Last week, Tinubu informed the APC caucus in a letter written to Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, which they read out on the floor at the plenary on March 8, 2022.

The presidential aspirant urged the lawmakers to meet with him to exchange ideas on how to run the country.