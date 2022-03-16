Ukraine Will Not Join NATO, Says Zelensky

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that his country should accept that it will not become a member of the US-led NATO military alliance, a key Russian concern it used to justify its invasion.

“Ukraine is not a member of NATO. We understand that. We have heard for years that the doors were open, but we also heard that we could not join. It’s a truth and it must be recognised,” Zelensky said during a video conference with military officials.

AFP