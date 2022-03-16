Advertisement

Ukraine Will Not Join NATO, Says Zelensky

Channels Television  
Updated March 16, 2022
Zelensky demands 'immediate' EU membership for Ukraine
This handout video grab taken and released by the Ukraine Presidency press service on February 28, 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivering an address in Kyiv.  UKRAINE PRESIDENCY / AFP

 

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that his country should accept that it will not become a member of the US-led NATO military alliance, a key Russian concern it used to justify its invasion. 

READ ALSO: Ukraine Economy Could Collapse If War Drags On – IMF

“Ukraine is not a member of NATO. We understand that. We have heard for years that the doors were open, but we also heard that we could not join. It’s a truth and it must be recognised,” Zelensky said during a video conference with military officials.

AFP



More on Russia invades Ukraine

Biden To Announce $800m In New Security Aid To Ukraine  – US Official

In A Mykolaiv Morgue, Corpses Pile Up In The Snow

Fox News Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski Killed In Ukraine – Network

One Child Becoming A Refugee Every Second In Ukraine – UN

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV