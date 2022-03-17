Bandits Kidnap 63 People In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack

No fewer than 63 people were reportedly abducted by suspected bandits who attacked Agunu Dutse and Katul communities in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Thursday.

The state and police authorities are yet to confirm the attack, but a resident of the area told Channels Television that the bandits first attacked Katul village after railway crossing on Wednesday night where they kidnapped sixteen people.

Four out of the 16 kidnapped victims were said to have escaped and returned home on Thursday.

According to a local source, the kidnappers who were carrying sophisticated weapons, also stormed Agunu Dutse community in large numbers at about 1am on Thursday morning, and started shooting sporadically to scare the residents.

During the operation which occurred while the residents were still sleeping, the bandits reportedly took about 47 people away to an unknown destination, while some others sustained various degree of injuries.

Following the attack, the remaining residents of the two communities have fled from their homes for fear of being kidnapped by the terrorists.