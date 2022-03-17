Drama At Soludo’s Inauguration As Obiano’s Wife And Bianca Ojukwu Clash

There was drama on Thursday during the inauguration of Charles Soludo as Anambra State governor when Ebelechukwu, wife of ex-Governor Willie Obiano, and Bianca Ojukwu engaged in a clash.

The altercation reportedly occurred when Mrs Obiano went over to where Mrs Ojukuwu was sitting. It is not clear the exchanges between both women before the situation degenerated.

While some reports said Mrs Obiano started the clash by slapping Mrs Ojukwu, some other reports indicate that it was Mrs Ojukwu, angered by what was said to her that slapped Mrs Obiano first.

Security personnel at the venue quickly intervened and pulled both women apart from each other.

The incident, however, did not stop the inauguration ceremony and new Governor Soludo went on with his inaugural address during which he promised to commence work immediately assuring citizens of the state of good governance.

He also thanked stakeholders, his supporters, Federal Government agencies like the police, and the people of Anambra State for their roles in his election last November.