‘No Kobo To Waste On Funfair’: Soludo Vows To Hit The Ground Running

Governor Charles Soludo has promised to begin work immediately, assuring the Anambra people of delivering on his campaign promises.

He made the remark during his inaugural address after he, alongside his deputy, Onyeka Ibezim, was sworn into office.

“Today is my first day at work. I just reported for duty at 8:55 am to be precise and will work for at least eight hours today. We had more than a month since the election to celebrate our historic victory,” the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor said during the event held on Thursday in Awka.

“Now is the time to work and there is no minute or kobo to waste in [a] funfair. In a few minutes, I will announce some of the principal officers of my administration and commence with serious meetings of the Anambra Security Council followed by a meeting with the permanent secretaries and with my Strategy, Execution, and Evaluation (SEE) team.”

‘I Will Work Very Hard’

Soludo said he will be announcing some key members of his administration.

“Within the next few weeks, the list of commissioners will be laid before the House of Assembly,” he said.

The governor while thanking the people for choosing him, called on them to support his administration in delivering development to the state. He promised not to disappoint the people, reiterating his commitment to getting the job done.

“Umunne m Ndi Anambra, this is the moment. I applied for this job. My party the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APG), shortlisted me, and you Umunne m Ndi Anambra, interviewed and employed me as your chief servant with, Chief Dr Onyekachukwu Gilbert Ibezim as my deputy,” he told the gathering at the Government House.

“God ordained this moment and we are grateful to him and to you all for the privilege to serve you. Dr Ibezim and I will work very hard every day to make you proud. I ask millions of Ndi Anambra all over the world who have prayed for today to simply say a one-minute prayer to commit this journey and Anambra State into the hands of God. Anambra will win.”