Tambuwal Declares For 2023 Presidency

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has declared his intention to run for the office of the President in 2023.

Addressing journalists after meeting with State Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abuja, Governor Tambuwal said he considered the State Chairmen as grassroot mobilisers.

While calling for unity among party members ahead of the general elections, Governor Tambuwal noted that the PDP remains the hope of Nigerians.

He said the PDP is ready to take over power from the ruling All Progressives Congress.