Court Vacates Order Stopping APC National Convention

A High Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday vacated an order stopping the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) billed for March 26.

Justice Bello Kawu gave the judgment, arguing that a political party cannot be sued by its member.

The judge relied on a recent supreme court judgment ( Aguma Vs APC), to conclude his ruling.

The ruling followed the twists in the leadership of the ruling party as it plans for the convention.

In recent days, there were tussles over the leadership of the party. Sani Bello of Niger State had taken over as the acting National Chairman of the APC in the absence of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

The development, which came as a surprise development to many observers, was, however, kept under control as Governor Buni said all actions taken by his Niger counterpart remained valid.

He reiterated that he had duly transmitted power to Governor Bello who acted on his authority while he was away.

“Therefore all activities that were done in my absence remain valid and binding,” Buni said.

“All party stakeholders and members are hereby advised to disregard the previous statement discarding the activities of the Committee under the leadership of the Acting Chairman.”

Buni also called for “support and understanding to move the party forward to a successful Convention slated for March 26th, 2022”.