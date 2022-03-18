Troops Rescue 30 Locals, Kill Several Terrorists In Borno Raids

The Nigerian Army says it has rescued dozens of local residents, mostly women, abducted by members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram terrorist groups in Borno State.

Several members of the terrorist groups were also neutralised during a series of offensive onslaught conducted by troops in the region.

In a post on Friday on its verified Facebook page, the army shared photos of some of the terrorists killed by the soldiers, as well as those rescued.

Troops of Operation Desert Sanity recorded the feat during the operations conducted around Ndufu and Musiri villages in Borno State.

While the clearance operations were ongoing, the army said the troops recovered some weapons and destroyed various camps of the terrorists.

This followed the recent report that Nigeria had dropped by two places on the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) to sixth from fourth, a position it has occupied since 2017.

In the report published two weeks ago, the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP) attributed the feast to the successes in the fight against the insurgents in the North East.

According to IEP, Nigeria, Syria, and Somalia are the only countries among the 10 most affected by terrorism to get an improved score from 2020 to 2021.

In his reaction, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, averred that the operational successes recorded by troops have received global recognition.

Yahaya, who addressed an audience at the Chief of Army Staff First Quarter Conference 2022 on Tuesday, saluted the efforts, doggedness, and commitment displayed by the troops in the face of the adversary.

See more photos of the operation in Borno below: