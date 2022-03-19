DSS Warns Of Plot To Stoke Violence In North-Central, Organise Mass Protest

The Department of State Services on Saturday said it was aware of a plot to incite violence in parts of the country, especially the North-Central.

According to a statement signed by DSS spokesperson Peter Afunanya, the aim is to cause ethno-religious crisis and destabilise the country.

The Service also said there were plans to use students and labour unions to organise a massive protest like #EndSARS.

It advised citizens to engage the government only based one existing rules.

“Those who may wish to go contrary to the law will, however, face the consequences,” the DSS said.

See the full statement from the DSS below: