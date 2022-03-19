Fire Destroys Properties At Rivers Tank Farm Explosion

Properties and goods worth millions of naira have been destroyed following an explosion near a tank farm at the Abonema Wharf axis of Port Harcourt, River State capital.

The state government in reaction said the fire was caused by residents who use the makeshift buildings to store petroleum products and other inflammable substances which ignite fire at the slightest mistake.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Energy, Dr. Peter Medee told Channels Television that the government is considering the demolition of the makeshift buildings in premises where petroleum tank farms are located.

He added that other unapproved places will be demolished to forestall the reoccurrence of the outbreak.

The fire outbreak at the Abonnema Warf in Port Harcourt comes less than a week after an inferno razed several trucks at an exhibit dump jointly owned by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Iriebe community, along the Port Harcourt-Aba Express Way in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.