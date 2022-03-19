Gunmen Attack Country Home Of Ohanaeze Ndigbo President

The country home of the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor has been attacked by gunmen in Awomamma community, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

The attack was carried out by gunmen in the early hours of Saturday.

The Public relations officer of the Imo State Police command, Mike Abattam, confirmed the attack to Channels Television.

Abattam said the hoodlums who came in vehicles threw petrol bombs in the house damaging properties.

The police spokesperson said no life was lost and no one was injured as Professor Obiozor was not in the house when the gunmen carried out the attack.

He added that the tactical team has been deployed to the area to maintain law and order while an investigation has commenced.

The gunmen earlier on Saturday also attacked the Divisional police headquarters in Umuguma Owerri West Local Government Area and set the building ablaze.

The gunmen attacked police officers on duty and freed suspects in detention.