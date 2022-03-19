Sports Minister Declares 26th NUGA Games Open In Unilag

The Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Saturday officially declared the 26th Nigeria Universities Games Association (NUGA) tournament open.

The Games are holding at the University of Lagos.

Mr Dare said he was excited the Games were returning after seven years and urged participating athletes to show the spirit of sportmanship and complete cleanly throughout the competition.

Vice Chancellor of the host institution, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe said the institution is proud to host the Games 24 years after it last hosted.

He assured that all was in place to ensure a hitch-free tournament.

Over 75 institutions, both public and private, are competing in this year’s NUGA games.

The Games are scheduled to end on March 27.