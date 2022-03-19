U-17 WC Qualifier: Nigeria Thrash DR Congo 5-0

The female national U-17 football team, the Flamingos, have moved into the next round of the 2022 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying series for Africa after thrashing their DR Congo counterparts 5-0 in Benin-City.

The Flamingos qualified 8-0 on aggregate.

They will now face Egypt in the next round as they look to qualify for the World Cup in India scheduled to hold in October.

After winning the first leg in Kinshasha 3-0, the Flamingos did not relax in Benin-City as they dominated their opponents from start to finish at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium.

Speaking after the match, Flamingos coach Bankole Olowookere, commended his girls for their fine display, noting that the team is still a work in progress.

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu also lauded the Flamingos’ performance.

He emphasised that Nigeria should be looking beyond the continent to dominate the sport at the global stage.