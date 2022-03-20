2022 WCQ: Nigeria Call Up Bonke To Replace Ndidi For Ghana Clash

The Super Eagles have called up Innocent Bonke to replace injured Wilfred Ndidi for the 2022 World Cup double-header against Ghana.

“Camp update: Innocent Bonke has been called up as a replacement for injured @Ndidi25 for the #WCQ games against #Ghana. Get well quick Wilf,” the team tweeted on its official handle, Sunday evening.

Ndidi was injured during Leicester City’s Europa Conference League tie with Rennes last week and would be out of action for some time.

READ ALSO: [First 11] Bid For Chelsea Continues + Other Top Sports Stories Last Week

His replacement made his debut for the Nigerian side in September. That was in a World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde which Nigeria won. Since joining Lorient in the January transfer from Swedish side, Malmo, Bonke has played in seven league games.