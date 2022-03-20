Bandits Attack Zamfara Community, Kill Village Head And 19 Others

No fewer than twenty persons have been killed by bandits in Ganar-Kiyawa village of Adabka District, Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State

The latest attack happened on Sunday morning at about 8:30 am when the gunmen stormed the community and started shooting sporadically, killing 20 persons including the village head.

Channels Television gathered that the bandits also attacked some surrounding villages, looted shops, and carted away some valuables

A source from the area who pleaded anonymity said that communities under Adabka ward have been witnessing a series of attacks and abductions from the bandits.

“Today’s (Sunday) attack was a major one; they have been coming almost on daily basis to abduct people, major women, and children,” the source told Channels Television.

He said residents of Ganar Kiyawa have been sleeping in the bush for the fear of being attacked by the bandits in their homes.

When asked about the response of security agencies, he said the military was only stationed at Adabka and Gwashi town, leaving other villages vulnerable to bandits’ attack

“The security agencies are not enough to mount all the villages around. We only have a military presence in two major places, Adabka town, and Gwashi. All other villages around are left uncovered by the security agencies so these people (bandits) can just go out anytime they wish to and attack people,” he explained.

Police authorities in the state are yet to confirm the latest attack.