Buhari Condemns Violence In The Southeast, Consoles Obiozor

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday strongly condemned as “deeply distressing” the destruction of buildings and assets of the Police in Imo State as well as the home of the President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Professor George Obiozor, whom the president describes as a leading voice of moderation in the affairs of the country.

In a statement by his special assistant, Garba Shehu, the President, strongly condemned the violence in the sub-region and urged everyone to maintain peace.

He assured Nigerians that the situation in the entire Southeast is being reviewed.

Read Also: Gunmen Attack Divisional Police Headquarters In Imo

While this is being done, President Buhari called on the people of Imo State in particular and the subregion in general, to maintain peace as the police and other agencies are working to ensure that normalcy is restored at the earliest.

The president extended his sympathies to the police authorities over the loss of men and materials and to Professor Obiozor, who he urged to maintain his commitment to the peace and oneness of the federation against these odds.