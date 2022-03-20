Police Arrest Two Men For Killing Okada Rider, Stealing Bike

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two suspects who snatched a motorcycle, popularly known as ‘okada’, and later killed the rider.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

“The suspects, Hammed Ismail and Osoba Yakubu, were apprehended following a report lodged at the Sango Divisional Headquarters on the 15th of March 2022, by one Buhari Saliu, who reported that his 25-year-old son, Yusuf Buhari, who left home with his motorcycle a day before, was found dead in an uncompleted building at Araromi Village via Ilogbo town and his motorcycle is nowhere to be found,” the statement read.

“Upon the report, the DPO Sango Ota Division, SP Saleh Dahiru, detailed his detectives to the scene where the corpse was evacuated and handed (him) over to the family who insisted on burying him according to their religious belief.”

In their bid to unravel the mystery behind the murder of Yusuf, Oyeyemi said the DPO and his men embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation.

He explained that the investigation which was conducted in conjunction with the community vigilante officials and So Safe corps led to the arrest of Ismail.

According to the police spokesman in the state, the victim’s motorcycle was found in Ismail’s custody while his arrest led to the arrest of his accomplice, Yakubu who has been taken into police custody.

“They have confessed to committing the crime and are helping the police in their investigation,” he added.

In his reaction, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Lanre Bankole, ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.