APC National Convention: Screening Of Aspirants Commence Tuesday – Governor Masari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention Screening Sub-Committee has invited aspirants for its evaluation exercise.

In an invitation signed by the Secretary of the Screening Committee, Barr. Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Otagburuagu, the aspirants will be screened in two batches at the Katsina State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro-Abuja.

READ ALSO: Obiozor’s Home Attack: Arrests Have Been Made, Says Uzodimma

The invitation reads:

“His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, CFR the Chairman and Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole, CFR, the Co-Chairman of the APC 2022 National Convention Screening Committee, hereby invites all the Aspirants to the Screening Excercise scheduled as follows:

1. Tuesday 22nd March 2022, Screening of National Chairman and other National Working Committee Aspirants

Time: To be communicated to Aspirants

Venue: Katsina State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro Abuja.

2. Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, Screening of Aspirants into the Zonal offices

Time: 10am

Venue: Katsina State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.”