Bamise’s Murder: Lagos Govt To Arraign BRT Driver Andrew Nice On Tuesday

The Bus Rapid Transport, (BRT) driver, Andrew Nice Omininikoron, suspected of murdering 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwola, will be arraigned before a Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square on Tuesday.

Channels Television gathered that the suspect will be arraigned before Justice Sherifat Sonaike on a four (4) count charge of conspiracy, murder, and two counts of rape.

The arraignment follows legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution, Dr. Jide Martins, recommending the prosecution of the BRT driver.

Bamise went missing after boarding the BRT bus on Saturday, Feb. 26. She was said to have boarded the bus which was going to Oshodi at about 7 pm at Chevron Bus-stop.

Until her death, she worked as a fashion designer at Chevron Estate in Ajah, Lagos, but spent the weekends at Ota, Ogun State, with her sister. Sadly, her body was found dumped by the roadside, on Carter Bridge, Lagos Island.

The police, who confirmed the incident, said an unidentified man reportedly informed officials of the Ebute Ero Police Station about the incident.

The corpse was later taken to the Mainland Hospital mortuary

Andrew Nice Omininikoron, 47, was later arrested at his hiding place at Ososa, Ogun State by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).