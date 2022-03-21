Buhari To Commission Airport Terminal In Lagos On Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday be commissioning the newly built international terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The terminal has the capacity to process 14million passengers per annum and was built on a landmass of approximately 56,000 square metres and has 66 check-in counters.

A statement by the acting general manager, corporate affairs, Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, says that there will also be a signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Lagos State Government on the 9km Airport-Shasha-Alimosho link Road to be constructed by the State Government.

The terminal was built also in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Enugu, in a bilateral arrangement between the Federal Government of Nigeria, and the People’s Republic of China.

The ones in Abuja and Port Harcourt have been completed and commissioned already, while that of Kano has been completed and will soon be commissioned.

“Other facilities in the terminal include 5 baggage collection carousels, 16 Immigration desks at arrival, 28 Immigration desks at departure, 8 security screening points, 6 passenger boarding bridges (out of which 2 has already been installed), 2 food courts, 4 premium lounges, 22 guest rooms and spa, 16 airline ticketing offices, visa on arrival and port health facility, as well as praying area, more than 3,000 square metres of duty-free space, approximately 5,000 square metres of lettable utility space, amongst others”, the statement read in parts.

The Acting GM further noted that the new terminal is expected to generate about three thousand direct and indirect employment for Nigerians, as well as enhance passenger facilitation and comfort at the Lagos airport.