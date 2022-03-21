Death Toll From Kaduna Bandit Attack Rises To 26

The death toll from Sunday’s attack by terrorists at Agban Kagoro Chiefdom in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State has risen to 26.

This was confirmed to Channels Television by the Chairman of Kaura Local Government, Matthias Siman.

Mr Siman also said that two soldiers were killed while one other sustained injury.

He further disclosed that seven other sustained various degree of injuries and are currently receiving treatment in some hospitals within Kaduna state and Jos in Plateau State.

The State Government earlier on Monday had imposed a 24-hour curfew in two local government areas, including Kaura.

“Following advice from security agencies, the Kaduna State government has declared a 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Kaura local government areas with immediate effect,” Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said in a statement.

“This is to assist the security agencies to stabilise the situation in the areas, save lives and property, and enable the restoration of law and order.”

The commissioner condemned the violence and all acts of lawlessness that have occurred in the area, saying the government has given the security agencies full authorisation to enforce the curfew.

He called on residents in the affected local government areas to cooperate with the security agencies in a bid to restore peace and uphold law and order in the areas.

Aruwan also assured them that the government was monitoring the situation closely, stressing the need to avoid actions that could lead to a breakdown of law and order.