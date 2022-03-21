Lagos Lists Alternative Routes Ahead Of Airport Project Commissioning By Buhari

The Lagos State Government has listed alternatives routes ahead of the commissioning of the International Terminal of the Muritala Mohammed International Airport by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari is expected to arrive in the city in the early hours of Tuesday for the event.

In a statement, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said that the move became important so as to properly manage traffic.

READ ALSO: Obiozor’s Home Attack: Arrests Have Been Made, Says Uzodimma

“Advising motorists that ply the corridor on the alternative routes, the Transport Commissioner stated that motorists from Apapa/Oshodi will be able to use Agege Motor Road to link PWD to connect Works Road or General Adeyinka Adebayo Road to access Oba Akinjobi inward Ikeja General Hospital and connect Local Airport through the Underpass,” a statement he released on Monday read.

“In the same vein, motorists on Agege Motor Road are advised to link Charity by the Armed Resettlement Centre on the service lanes and make a U-turn at Cappa/Bolade axis inwards Shogunle to access PWD to continue their journey.

“Oladeinde further stated that Maryland/Mobolaji Bank Anthony is also open to motorists to link the local airport and access Muritala Muhammed Airport, adding that alternately, motorists can go through the Third Mainland Bridge inwards Gbagada to connect Ikorodu/Maryland to reach the Airports.”

He thanked Lagosians for their expected cooperation, assuring that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will be on the ground along the alternative routes to help motorists navigate their movement.