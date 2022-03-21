Police Arrest Two Suspected Kidnappers In Ibadan, Warn Against Jungle Justice

Police operatives have arrested two suspected kidnappers in Ibadan, Oyo State after they received a distress call about an attempted jungle justice which the security agency has sternly warned against.

The suspects were arrested by operatives of the command who were on intelligence-led surveillance and patrol around Alakia Adelubi axis of the Oyo State capital, the state’s police command spokesman, Adewale Osifeso, said.

In a statement released on Monday, Osifeso said the operatives forestalled the “execution of jungle justice on the duo of Kabiru Salam ‘m’ aged 32 and Lukman Adisa ‘m’ for allegedly attempting to abduct a nine-year-old female, ‘Ope’ on her way to church.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the girl was in the company of her mother, one Afolabi Modupe ‘F’, and other siblings when the two suspects attempted seizing her from her mother’s grip.”

The suspects are in police custody but were first taken for medical attention, he said.

While investigations into the incident are ongoing, he quoted the state’s commissioner of police, Ngozi Onadeko, as appealing to residents of the southwest state against taking laws into their hands.