Ten Players Including Musa Arrive Eagles Camp Ahead Ghana Showdown

Ten players including Ahmed Musa have arrived at the Super Eagles camp in Abuja as of 6:00 pm ahead of the team’s 2022 World Cup playoffs with Ghana.

The team confirmed their arrival in a tweet on Monday evening, hours after most of them finished their club engagements.

“Update! Stand up and greet Senior Man Kelz…Kelechi Iheanacho has hit camp….10 players in camp now…William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, Frank Onyeka, Odion Ighalo, Daniel Akpeyi, Ahmed Musa, Oghenekaro Etebo, Kelechi Iheanacho,” the tweet read.

READ ALSO: [2022 WCQ] Nigeria Call Up Bonke To Replace Ndidi For Ghana Clash

The team is still expecting new boy, Ademola Lookman, and others with reports suggesting that the Leicester City star is sick and hopes of featuring in the double-header still hanging.

Already, the three-time African champions are without Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi who picked up an injury in his side’s Europa Conference League tie with Rennes last week.

But in-form strikers, Victor Osimhen and Odion Ighalo are back in the squad. The players missed the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) earlier in the year due to injury and club commitments. Watford’s Dennis Emmanuel is also expected to hit the camp following his absence from the biennial continental competition held in neigbouring Cameroon.

Nigeria will travel to Ghana for the first leg of the encounter billed for Friday 25th March while the return fixture takes place in Abuja the following Tuesday.

Qualification for the Super Eagles will be a huge compensation to the teeming Nigerians fans who were disappointed after the team’s ouster from the AFCON despite an impressive start to the competition.

Coach Austine Eguaveon is also expecting to join the list of gaffers that have gotten a World Cup ticket for Nigeria.

The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar from November. Four other countries will join the winner of the Nigeria/Ghana clash as Africa’s representatives in the Asian country.