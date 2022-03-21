Advertisement

Vaccinated Travellers Arriving Nigeria No Longer Required To Take COVID-19 Test – FG

Channels Television  
Updated March 21, 2022
Abuja-Airport
A security official and medical personnel move around at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja.

 

Fully vaccinated travellers coming into Nigeria will no longer be required to take a pre-departure PCR COVID-19 test.

This is according to the Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee, Boss Mustapha.

Mr Mustapha made the comment on Monday during a briefing of the PSC announcing a revision of International Travel Protocols.

However, passengers who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are still expected to take a COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours before departure, or do a Day 2 and day 7 test on arrival.

Such passengers, he said, will be expected to pay for their PCR tests through the Federal Government’s travel platform, while fully vaccinated passengers will not be charged for rapid antigen tests at the airport.



