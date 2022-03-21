Vaccinated Travellers Arriving Nigeria No Longer Required To Take COVID-19 Test – FG

Fully vaccinated travellers coming into Nigeria will no longer be required to take a pre-departure PCR COVID-19 test.

This is according to the Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee, Boss Mustapha.

Mr Mustapha made the comment on Monday during a briefing of the PSC announcing a revision of International Travel Protocols.

READ ALSO: Lagos Lists Alternative Routes Ahead Of Airport Project Commissioning By Buhari

However, passengers who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are still expected to take a COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours before departure, or do a Day 2 and day 7 test on arrival.

Such passengers, he said, will be expected to pay for their PCR tests through the Federal Government’s travel platform, while fully vaccinated passengers will not be charged for rapid antigen tests at the airport.