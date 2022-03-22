Airlines, Jobs Have Quadrupled In Nigeria Since 2015 – Aviation Minister

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said that the number of airlines and jobs provided in the aviation sector has quadrupled since 2015 when President Buhari assumed office.

He said this on Tuesday, during the commissioning of the new Murtala Muhammed International Airport terminal in Lagos.

“Mr President, the other name for aviation since you took over in 2015, is growth,” Sirika said while reeling out some of the developments in the sector.

“We have in Nigeria, successfully debunked the gospel truth that aviation doubles every 15 years.

“Currently in Nigeria, the number of airports, including those currently being developed has doubled, the passenger number of has quadrupled, other entrepreneurship including catering and other ground handling has blossomed, number of airlines and jobs have quadrupled and Mr President, thank you for this growth”.