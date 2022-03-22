EFCC Arrests 33 Internet Fraud Suspects

Operatives of the Lagos and Enugu Zonal Commands of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested 33 internet fraud suspects in separate sting operations.

According to a statement by the EFCC Spokesperson Wilson Uwujaren on Tuesday, 17 of the suspects were arrested in Lagos while 16 others were nabbed at Enugu.

“The 17 suspects arrested in Lagos are Adefila Ayobami Ezekiel, Anamene Somtochukwu, Nzeako Kosisochukwu Anthony, Afolabi Ayomide Henry, Olatona Ayodeji Ebenezer, Obioho Ikenna Raphael, Famolayo Femi Hammed, Mintah-Joshua Oluwafemi, Martins Victor Onuoha, Babatunde Haruna Oluwaseyi, Taiwo Bolaji Kehinde, Ibeakolam Goodluck, Onaolapo Iyanu Samuel, Jamiu Damilola Lawal, Adeyanju Fawaz, AdejideSamuel and Obioho Obinna,” the statement said.

“They were arrested in an estate around the Ikota axis of Lagos following credible intelligence received by the Commission on the illegal activities of some individuals allegedly involved in computer fraud”.

Upon their arrest, six exotic vehicles, laptops and mobile devices were recovered from them.

The 16 suspected fraudsters arrested in Enugu were apprehended at Premier Layout axis of Enugu.

“The suspects are Ovu Chimezie, Junior Gentle Pepple, Nwoye Paul, Ezeoke Chimelue, Innocent Kenechukwu, Tochukwu Igbonekwu, Chigozie Oguanya,Nwachukwu Daniel and Charles Duru Chibuzor. Others are Anderson D. Ugochukwu , Chinedu Nwasu, Obiora Martin Ugonna, Nwabueze Chidindu, Nwabueze Samuel Nnaemeka, Okechukwu Collins.D and Nwabueze Benjamin Ikenna”.

The EFCC said preliminary investigations linked them with suspected impersonation, possession of fraudulent documents and defrauding unsuspecting foreign nationals.

Items recovered from the suspects include one Lexus ES350 with registration number EPE113 HB, a Mercedes Benz E350 with registration number RSH 201 BP , another Mercedes Benz with registration number UWN 338 MP and one Toyota Camry with registration number JRV 944 KL; and several phones and laptops.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.