I Will Ensure State Police As President – Tambuwal

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sokoto State Governor on Tuesday said state policing is essential to solving Nigeria’s insecurity problems.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Tambuwal said he will ensure the implementation of state policing across the country if elected President of Nigeria in 2023.

“I have an idea of what to do (to fix insecurity),” he said. “We must take it to the community level. We must go and address the issue of state policing and get security closer to the people.”

READ ALSO: President Buhari Doesn’t Understand Nigeria – Tambuwal

When asked if he will present a state policing bill to the National Assembly as President, Mr Tambuwal answered in the affirmative.

“If it means me Aminu Tambuwal as the President of Nigeria taking the bill personally to President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Reps, I will do so,” he said. “Because I believe it is one of the interventions that we need as a matter of urgency to nip the issues of security challenges in the bud.”

Mr Tambuwal earlier in the interview challenged the idea of PDP zoning the party to the South.

He stressed that competency, not regionalism, should be the main consideration for choosing a presidential candidate.

The Governor also acknowledged that he was in talks with other presidential aspirants in the PDP with the hopes of reaching a consensus.