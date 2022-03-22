Kaduna Bandit Attacks: Death Toll Rises To 34

The number of people killed by bandits in Kaura local government area of Kaduna State during a series of attacks on Sunday has risen to 34.

This toll was confirmed by the Kaduna State Government on Tuesday.

Chairman of Kaura local government council, Matthias Siman, had pegged the figure at 26 on Monday.

Giving an update on the attack on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the State, Samuel Aruwan, said that the unidentified assailants attacked Tsonje, Agban, Katanga and Kadarko communities all within Kagoro chiefdom of Kaura Local government on Sunday night.

He explained that 34 dead bodies were recovered by security operatives after search operations and detailed checks in the general area, adding that two military personnel were among the 34 casualties.

Over 200 houses and 32 shops were burnt in the attack, while three vehicles and 17 motorcycles were vandalized by the armed gang, Aruwan said.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has expressed his grief over the attack, and sends his condolences to the families of the those who were killed.

The Governor also condoled the Military High Command, and the families of the military personnel who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty during the attack.

He, however, enjoined all residents of Jema’a and Kaura local government areas to carefully observe the 24-hour curfew in force in the area, adding that the curfew was declared on the advice of security agencies to prevent escalation of violence.

Read part of Aruwan’s statement below: