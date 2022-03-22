Report Police Personnel Demanding Money For Bail, Lagos CP Tells Residents

Police authorities in Lagos have warned personnel serving in the command against any form of extortion, human rights abuse, and incivility towards residents of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Abiodun Alabi, gave the warning on Tuesday during a familiarisation tour to Area G Headquarters in Ogba, and Area H Headquarters in Ogudu.

He stated that the Police High Command has provided several welfare packages for all cadre of personnel and worked hard to ensure salaries were upgraded.

Alabi stressed the need for personnel to reciprocate the gesture by effectively carrying out their duties in the most professional way.

He insisted that no policeman must request money for bail, saying, “If any of my officers ask you money for bail, report to the highest authorities.”

The police commissioner also warned police personnel against asking for frivolous documents from motorists. “Asking for car clearing documents is not your duty, leave it to customs.”

On the issue of tax deductions on salary, he explained that the government has agreed with the top echelon of the force that all forms of deductions from the police personnel should be stopped.

Alabi promised to address some of the challenges in some divisions under the command such as logistics, office space and accommodations, shortage of manpower, and working tools faced, by some divisions.

He commended the efforts of residents, especially the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), the Community Development Associations (CDAs), and the traditional institutions in supporting the command to achieve its set objectives.

The police commissioner also asked divisional police officers in the state to continue to strengthen such relationships which he described as livewire in information gathering and effective policing in their respective areas of coverage.