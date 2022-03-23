Advertisement

Buhari Hosts APC Chairmanship Aspirants

Updated March 23, 2022
From President Muhammadu Buhari SGF Mr. Boss Mustpha, Abdullahi Adamu, Ahmodu Sen Ali Modu Sheriff, Abubakar Yari Abubakar and Saliu Mustapha during the meeting at the Presidential Villa Wednesday Night in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. March 23, 2022.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has hosted to a dinner, the National Chairmanship Aspirants of the Governing All Progress Congress (APC) at the State House.

The Chairmen Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning committee of the APC and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha were in attendance.

All the aspirants for the APC National Chairmanship position were also in attendance.

Although details of the interactive engagement were not divulged to the media, the engagement is expected to foster a successful and rancor-free Convention on March 26.



