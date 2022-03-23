Buhari Hosts APC Chairmanship Aspirants

President Muhammadu Buhari has hosted to a dinner, the National Chairmanship Aspirants of the Governing All Progress Congress (APC) at the State House.

The Chairmen Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning committee of the APC and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha were in attendance.

All the aspirants for the APC National Chairmanship position were also in attendance.

Although details of the interactive engagement were not divulged to the media, the engagement is expected to foster a successful and rancor-free Convention on March 26.