Conflicting Reports As Bandits Invade Communities In Katsina

Conflicting reports have emerged after armed men believed to be bandits attacked some comminates in Kankara town in Katsina State.

Kwanar Ali Akwati, Yar Goje, and Danmarke, were among the communities said to have been attacked by the gunmen who struck on Tuesday evening.

They were said to have invaded the communities in Kankara Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina in large numbers and fired gunshots sporadically to cause panic among the residents.

Although the police authorities in the state confirmed the incident, they insisted that no life was lost while residents said two persons were killed.

READ ALSO: Report Police Personnel Demanding Money For Bail, Lagos CP Tells Residents

The police spokesman in Katsina, Gambo Isah, in a statement on Wednesday, described the report that two locals were killed as untrue.

“Bandits came out in numbers at Sheme cattle route where we placed our men to block the terrorists (bandits) from passing there with their rustled domestic animals,” he said.

“The action did not go well with the hoodlums, and they decided to engage our men in gun battle. But they were successfully repelled with reinforcement from nearby police outfits. Many terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds. No loss of life.”

Two Locals Killed

Narrating their ordeals during chats with Channels Television on Wednesday, residents of the affected communities said those killed were hit by stray bullets as the people ran for safety shortly after the arrival of the bandits who were armed with sophisticated weapons.

They added that while several others were injured during the shootings, the two victims died while they were being rushed to a hospital.

According to witnesses, the assailants stormed the town at about 6pm and operated till dawn as they attacked several other communities in the eastern part of Kankara town.

They were said to have proceeded to a Mobile Police Force (MPF) checkpoint in the town, after wreaking havoc in the communities.

The bandits, sources added, shot six people in the hamlets located some few metres away from the Government Science Secondary School (GSSS) in Kankara.

During the attacks on the villages, they reportedly blocked the Sheme – Kankara Road and carted a large number of cattle from Kankara town.